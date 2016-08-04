The Institute for Social Ecology

2016 Annual Gathering Program

Friday, Aug 19th

1:00 – 2:15                  Lunch & arrivals

2:30 – 3:30                 Welcome and Opening Circle

3:30 – 4:45                  Introduction: What is Social Ecology? – Dan Chodorkoff

(15 minute break)

5:00 – 6:45                   Open Group Discussion:

               How Should Social Ecologists Relate to the State and Electoral Politics Today?

6:45 – 8:00                 Dinner

8:15 – 9:25                  Book Presentation:

Unruly Equality: U.S. Anarchism in the 20th Century – Andy Cornell

Saturday, Aug

8:30 – 9:30                 Breakfast

9:30 – 11:00                Panel Discussion: Does the Revolution Begin with Food?

Grace Gershuny, Wazir Mohammed, Michelle Glowa, Brian Tokar

     (15 minute break)

11:15 – 12:45             Panel Discussion: Theoretical Reflections

Assessing Social Ecology Today: A Response to Damian White – Ynestra King

Anti-movements and Identity Politics in a Post-Utopian Left – Chaia Heller

Negation as the Compass of Revolution: Rejecting the Question of Alternative –Saladdin Ahmed

Social Ecology and Marxism – Reid Kotlas

12:45 – 2:00             Lunch

2:00 – 3:30              Panel Discussion: From Protest to Community Power

Toward Ecologically-Oriented Communalism? The Community Rights Movement and the                                               Merger of Local Self-Governance with Rights of Sustainability and Nature – Elisabeth                                 Chaves

Prefiguring prefiguration: Putting politics before ethics, after Occupy Andy Scerri

From the roadblock to the state: what lies ahead for Argentine social movements? – Graciela                                           Monteagudo

Radical Right-Wing Decentralization in the Rural West – Spencer Sunshine

     (15 min break)

3:45 – 5:15               Panel Discussion: From Labor Struggles to Popular Power

Jamie McCallum, Avery Pittman, Joshua Brachinsky

5:15 – 6:30                The Commune-form and Ecological Thought – Kristin Ross

6:30 –7:30                Dinner

7:30 –                        Free time

Sunday, August 21st

8:30 – 9:30               Breakfast

9:35 –11:05               Presentation:

Democratic Autonomy and Direct Democracy in Kurdistan: Understanding                                               Rojava and Bakur – Metin Guven

     (10 min break)

11:15 – 12:30            Closing Discussion: Moving Forward

12:35 – 1:35              Lunch

1:45 – 2:45                Clean up & Departures

3:00 – 4:30               ISE Annual Meeting

 

 