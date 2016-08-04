2016 Annual Gathering Program

Friday, Aug 19th

1:00 – 2:15 Lunch & arrivals

2:30 – 3:30 Welcome and Opening Circle

3:30 – 4:45 Introduction: What is Social Ecology? – Dan Chodorkoff

(15 minute break)

5:00 – 6:45 Open Group Discussion:

How Should Social Ecologists Relate to the State and Electoral Politics Today?

6:45 – 8:00 Dinner

8:15 – 9:25 Book Presentation:

Unruly Equality: U.S. Anarchism in the 20 th Century – Andy Cornell

Saturday, Aug

8:30 – 9:30 Breakfast

9:30 – 11:00 Panel Discussion: Does the Revolution Begin with Food?

(15 minute break)

11:15 – 12:45 Panel Discussion: Theoretical Reflections

Negation as the Compass of Revolution: Rejecting the Question of Alternative –Saladdin Ahmed

12:45 – 2:00 Lunch

2:00 – 3:30 Panel Discussion: From Protest to Community Power

Toward Ecologically-Oriented Communalism? The Community Rights Movement and the Merger of Local Self-Governance with Rights of Sustainability and Nature – Elisabeth Chaves

Prefiguring prefiguration: Putting politics before ethics, after Occupy Andy Scerri

From the roadblock to the state: what lies ahead for Argentine social movements? – Graciela Monteagudo

Radical Right-Wing Decentralization in the Rural West – Spencer Sunshine