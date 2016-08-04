Friday, Aug 19th
1:00 – 2:15 Lunch & arrivals
2:30 – 3:30 Welcome and Opening Circle
3:30 – 4:45 Introduction: What is Social Ecology? – Dan Chodorkoff
(15 minute break)
5:00 – 6:45 Open Group Discussion:
How Should Social Ecologists Relate to the State and Electoral Politics Today?
6:45 – 8:00 Dinner
8:15 – 9:25 Book Presentation:
Unruly Equality: U.S. Anarchism in the 20th Century – Andy Cornell
Saturday, Aug
8:30 – 9:30 Breakfast
9:30 – 11:00 Panel Discussion: Does the Revolution Begin with Food?
Grace Gershuny, Wazir Mohammed, Michelle Glowa, Brian Tokar
(15 minute break)
11:15 – 12:45 Panel Discussion: Theoretical Reflections
Assessing Social Ecology Today: A Response to Damian White – Ynestra King
Anti-movements and Identity Politics in a Post-Utopian Left – Chaia Heller
Negation as the Compass of Revolution: Rejecting the Question of Alternative –Saladdin Ahmed
Social Ecology and Marxism – Reid Kotlas
12:45 – 2:00 Lunch
2:00 – 3:30 Panel Discussion: From Protest to Community Power
Toward Ecologically-Oriented Communalism? The Community Rights Movement and the Merger of Local Self-Governance with Rights of Sustainability and Nature – Elisabeth Chaves
Prefiguring prefiguration: Putting politics before ethics, after Occupy Andy Scerri
From the roadblock to the state: what lies ahead for Argentine social movements? – Graciela Monteagudo
Radical Right-Wing Decentralization in the Rural West – Spencer Sunshine
(15 min break)
3:45 – 5:15 Panel Discussion: From Labor Struggles to Popular Power
Jamie McCallum, Avery Pittman, Joshua Brachinsky
5:15 – 6:30 The Commune-form and Ecological Thought – Kristin Ross
6:30 –7:30 Dinner
7:30 – Free time
Sunday, August 21st
8:30 – 9:30 Breakfast
9:35 –11:05 Presentation:
Democratic Autonomy and Direct Democracy in Kurdistan: Understanding Rojava and Bakur – Metin Guven
(10 min break)
11:15 – 12:30 Closing Discussion: Moving Forward
12:35 – 1:35 Lunch
1:45 – 2:45 Clean up & Departures
3:00 – 4:30 ISE Annual Meeting