I am very much inspired by the writings of Murray Bookchin. I have read THE NEXT REVOLUTION three times and still trying to assimilate the brilliant ideas of Murray Bookchin. I have downloaded and watched many videos of Murray Bookchin. I feel the social ecology intensive, 2017 would be very helpful for me to get deep insight of the ideas on social ecology.
