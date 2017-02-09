ISE board member Eleanor Finley has a new article titled Beyond the Limits of Nature: A social-ecological view of growth and degrowth. Part of the series Ecology after capitalism, it draws on Bookchin’s work to interrogate the limits of the degrowth perspective and contrasts it with social ecology’s analysis of post-scarcity and ecological development.
Beyond the Limits of Nature: A social-ecological view of growth and degrowth
By ISE|February 9th, 2017|Article Archive, Author, Eleanor Finley, Social Ecology Blog|0 Comments
