Humanity stands at a crossroads. Now, more than ever, history calls for a grassroots democracy at a global scale. If we look carefully, all the tools are at hand.



roarmag.org/essays/communalism-bookchin-direct-democracy/ ... See MoreSee Less Reason, creativity and freedom: the communalist model roarmag.org Humanity stands at a crossroads. Now, more than ever, history calls for a grassroots democracy at a global scale. If we look carefully, all tools we need are at hand.

#MurrayBookchin, born 96 years ago today; his birthday wish would have been for a federated Syria and autonomy for the #Kurds. #twitterkurds



Reposted from ‏@debbiebookchin on twitter. ... See MoreSee Less Photo