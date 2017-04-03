Enrollment is now open for the spring session of the ISE’s online seminar Ecology, Democracy, Utopia, running May 8 to June 26. Combining video lectures, readings, interactive forums, and weekly online discussion sessions with ISE faculty as well as students from around the globe, the course introduces Social Ecology – an interdisciplinary body of ideas that examines social and ecological issues from a transformative and holistic perspective. Participants will learn the foundations of social ecology and apply these insights to a variety of contemporary political and ecological problems, sharpening their understanding of the world while developing visionary ideas to change it. We will explore a broad range of interconnected themes, including:

• What is Social Ecology?

• Understanding Social Hierarchy and Domination

• What is Nature?

• Capitalism, Critique, Alternatives

• Technology, Agriculture, and Society

• Politics, Direct Democracy, and the State

• From Protest to Social Transformation

• Reconstructive Vision: Reclaiming Utopia

The course will meet online every Monday at 1 pm EST from May 8th to June 26th. Courses are capped at 25 students but high demand may result in adding additional time slots. To enroll, email us at social-ecology@mail.mayfirst.org; paying the $100 course registration fee here reserves a spot.

We look forward to learning and changing the world together!