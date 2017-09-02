The 2nd International Meeting on Social Ecology will take place in Bilbao, Spain on October 27-29, 2017.

“Beyond any doubt, these days Capitalism is demolishing not only society but also nature. No expertise is required to foresee a general breakdown of capitalism in the near future, due to its “productivist” nature and the progressive consumption of energy and raw materials. The State, contrary to general belief, is a key tool for capitalist expansion and neutralizing class struggle. This collapse will need to be controlled, and thus the violence of its repressive force and coercion will increase.

The aim of the Second International Meeting on Social Ecology is to create a fruitful space for analysis and deliberation. These shared reflections are the result of some specific experiences, historical and contemporary, close and remote, with the only purpose of designing and broadcasting a new emancipatory political model and a tangible course of action.”