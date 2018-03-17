The Institute for Social Ecology cordially invites you to our 2018 Annual Gathering for a weekend of engaging political discussion, great food, and socializing in the beautiful Vermont countryside. The gathering is a unique opportunity to renew the Social Ecology community in person, renew old friendships and make new ones, and connect with like-minded people from around the world.

This year’s theme is Building Muncipalist Movements, inspired by the exciting surge in explicitly muncipalist organizing worldwide. We will feature talks and panel discussions on topics like:

What is Communalism?

Urbanization, Right to the City, and the “Commons”

Social Eco-Feminism Revisited

Lessons from the Green Movement

Building Direct Democracy while Challenging Oppression

The History of the ISE

Directions for the Future

These topics are only a starting point for our discussions – we are now accepting proposals for workshops, performances, paper presentations, and panel discussions broadly related to Social Ecology in theory and praxis.

Registration and Cost: To register or propose a workshop, performance, or panel, please email us at: social-ecology@mail.mayfirst.org. We provide great fresh meals over the course of the weekend, so we ask participants to pay a sliding scale fee of $70-200 dollars (we don’t turn anyone away for lack of funds). Please pay in advance here.

There is free on-site camping as well as a variety of local motels and a variety of other local housing options nearby.

We look forward to another wonderful weekend – mark your calendars and join us!