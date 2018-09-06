Fall Social Ecology Online Seminar: Oct. 8-Nov. 26

Enroll today for the fall session of the Institute for Social Ecology online seminar Ecology, Democracy, Utopia! The course will meet Mondays at 1 pm EST from October 8th through November 26th.

Participants will learn the foundations of social ecology and apply these insights to a variety of contemporary political and ecological problems, sharpening their understanding of the world while developing visionary ideas to change it. The course explores a broad range of interconnected themes, including:

What is Social Ecology?

The Emergence and Dissolution of Hierarchy

Understanding Nature: Towards a Dialectical Naturalism

Capitalism, Critique, Alternatives

Technology, Agriculture, and Society

Politics Beyond the State: Popular Assemblies/Direct Democracy

Getting from Here to There: Social Movements and Community Organizing

Reconstructive Vision: Reclaiming Utopia

Format: The course is arranged into eight thematic units which combine video lectures by ISE faculty, a weekly online seminar, readings, and online discussion forums. Each week, participants watch a video lecture and read assigned texts, then meet online to discuss them with faculty and other students during the weekly seminar. There are also online forums where the conversation can be continued between sessions. There are no written assignments or grades, participants receive a certificate of completion. Through our partnership with Goddard College, students who enroll in their low-residency BA program can earn college credit for the course; some students from other institutions have been able to take the course for credit via their home university as an independent study.

Registration is open to everyone, but space is limited. To enroll, please write us at social-ecology@mail.mayfirst.org and pay the $100 registration fee here.

We look forward to learning and changing the world together!