Vancouver B.C. Social Ecology Intensive: June 1-5, 2019

We’re excited to announce that our next Social Ecology Intensive will take place June 1st through 5th at the University of British Columbia Farm in Vancouver, B.C.! Join ISE faculty and local activist-educators for a weekend or full week of classes, workshops, and panel discussions that will provide a comprehensive overview of Social Ecology and apply these principles to contemporary political issues and struggles.

The registration fee for the full 5 days is $70-$300 sliding scale, or $40–85 for just the weekend. We won’t turn anyone away for lack of funds, so if you can afford it please consider giving more so we can allow others to participate on scholarship. We provide food as well as limited onsite camping and local home shares. Our last Intensive was an inspiring week of transformative education with over 60 amazing international participants from across the United States, Canada, Europe, and New Zealand. To enroll or ask questions, contact us at social-ecology@mail.mayfirst.org. You can reserve a confirmed space by paying a $30 deposit here.