Online Seminar – Understanding Antisemitism: Historical Roots & Contemporary Relevance (May 8-29)

Recent events – from the deadly Pittsburgh synagogue shooting, the alt-right’s chant of “Jews will not replace us,” up to recent controversies within the Women’s March and UK Labour Party – have demonstrated a critical need to understand antisemitism as an ongoing threat demanding analysis and action from an emancipatory perspective. We are proud to offer a timely addition to our online seminars: “Understanding Antisemitism: Historical Roots & Contemporary Relevance.” Co-taught by Robert Ogman (PhD Sociology, De Montfort University) and Peter Staudenmaier (Professor of History at Marquette University), this four-session seminar will explore various social theories of antisemitism, examine its social logic and function, and provide an overview of historical instances emanating from both the political right and left.

The course meets Wednesdays at 3 pm ET from May 8th to May 29th. $80. Syllabus on request.

Course Description: Among the specific forms of exclusion and domination that have plagued human societies since the rise of capitalism, antisemitism has played a particularly destructive role. Beginning with the emergence of modern antisemitism in nineteenth century Europe, this seminar will examine the development of antisemitic beliefs across a variety of cultural contexts and explore the social function of anti-Jewish sentiment under hierarchical conditions. We will discuss how and why antisemitic thinking and practice, from covert animosity to outright violence, affect both the established institutions of the social order and oppositional movements working against these institutions.

To register, email us at social-ecology@mail.mayfirst.org