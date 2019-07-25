Registration open for Fall 2019 online classes!

Registration is now open for our Fall 2019 online classes! You’ll find times, dates and course descriptions below – to enroll, contact us at social-ecology@mail.mayfirst.org.

Ecology Democracy Utopia is an eight-unit course that provides a comprehensive overview of Social Ecology. Guest lectures from six ISE faculty members explore a wide range of interconnected themes, including hierarchy and domination, capitalism, nature philosophy, food and technology, direct democracy and the state, political organizing and movement history, and political vision. The course starts Monday September 16, 3/6 pm PT/ET (90 min) and runs through November 4.

Understanding Antisemitism is a five-session seminar that explores antisemitism in history and social theory, analyzing a variety of recent cases on both the left and right. Co-taught by Robert Ogman (PhD Sociology, De Montfort University) and Peter Staudenmaier (Professor of History at Marquette University), the course starts Thursday, September 12 at 12/3 pm PT/ET (90 min) and runs until October 10.

Rethinking Social Transformation is a five-unit seminar that explores the tension between transformative social change and practical political action. Engaging with questions of dialectical philosophy, state theory, agency, and political strategy, we will read texts by Murray Bookchin, Karl Marx, Rosa Luxemburg, David Harvey, and more. Starts Thursday, October 17 from 3-4:30 pm ET and runs through November 14.

The seminars cost $80 to enroll, payment plans are available. If these times and dates don’t work for your schedule, all of our courses are also offered in a self-directed format that features the same syllabus and materials, but without the fixed weekly time commitment ($40). There are no written assignments or grades for the courses (except Goddard students), all participants will receive a certificate of completion.

To enroll, contact us at social-ecology@mail.mayfirst.org. Don’t hesitate to get in touch with any other questions – we look forward to learning and changing the world together!