New online seminar: Frankfurt School Critical Theory

Frankfurt School Critical Theory is a famously rich yet challenging body of work; it is also a foundational influence on social ecology. These transdisciplinary thinkers developed penetrating analyses of a wide array of topics, encompassing capitalism, fascism, modernity, reason, science and technology, nature, culture, mass media, aesthetics, the left, and more.

We are excited to announce a new online seminar on Frankfurt School Critical Theory that will introduce the core concepts, thinkers, and texts of the tradition, and explore its continued relevance for contemporary political and theoretical questions. Participants will read foundational texts including Horkheimer and Adorno’s Dialectic of Enlightenment, Adorno’s Negative Dialectics, Herbert Marcuse’s One Dimensional Man, with an eye towards their unique insights into capitalism, imperialism, modernity, culture, race, gender, and colonialism.

The seminar will begin in mid-February (exact date/time TBA).

To enroll or for more info, write us at social-ecology[at]mail.mayfirst.org

Tentative lecturers and themes include: