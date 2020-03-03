Gratitude and thanks to retiring ISE board member Lincoln Van Sluytman

The Institute for Social Ecology would like to thank Lincoln Van Sluytman, who is stepping down from our Board of Directors. Since joining the board in 2014, Lincoln’s wisdom, experience, and generosity have enriched our organization and brought important insights and perspectives to our work. His intellect, historical understanding, and involvement have served as an inspiration to fellow board members, and his undying commitment to revolutionary social change from the bottom up sets an example for us all.

Lincoln has been an internationalist political activist for more than fifty years. While his main theaters of engagement have been Latin America and the Caribbean he has over the years had close working relationships with liberation movements in Africa, the Middle East, Asia and the USA. He has served the Working People’s Alliance of Guyana from 1977 in several capacities and has been elected to that organization’s Central Committee as well as to its Executive Committee. He has worked in the field of poverty alleviation – designing and implementing projects in Guyana, Venezuela, Brazil, and Jamaica. He has also worked with the Brecht Forum in New York City for four years as Education Coordinator and with the Institute for Social Ecology as Education Coordinator for one year. He has also designed and taught Adult Education courses at Medgar Evers College – CUNY – in New York City.

In recognition of all that he has contributed to the Institute over the years we are making him Board Member Emeritus, and establishing the Lincoln Van Sluytman Scholarship to cover full tuition costs at the ISE intensives for deserving students who demonstrates a commitment to the revolutionary ideals that have animated his life and that he exemplifies.

The ISE Board cannot express how grateful we are for all Lincoln has done for our organization, and for movements for social change in general. His work In Guyana, with the Brecht Forum, the ISE, and the many other projects with which he was involved with represent a life-long commitment to revolution that is truly inspiring. We will miss his wisdom, kindness, and involvement, but know that whatever he does, he will always carry the values that we share forward. Lincoln, you are the real deal!

With Love, Respect, and Solidarity,

Institute for Social Ecology Board