ISE Seeking Part-Time Grant Writer

The Institute for Social ecology is seeking an individual to work remotely, part time (5 hours per week) for an initial period of three months to aid in our grant writing efforts. We’re able to offer a $25 hourly rate.

Job Details

The job has two components: first, to research potential sources of grant funds and send letters of inquiry, and second to work with staff and faculty to write and submit proposals. If successful, after the initial 3 months we will consider increasing hours and the duration of the job into an on-going part time position.

Qualifications

Preference will be given to candidates with experience in foundation research and grant writing, and familiarity with social ecology and the work of the I.S.E. Please submit a letter of interest and resume to social-ecology@mail.mayfirst.org for consideration.