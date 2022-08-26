Video: Confronting Climate Crisis Public Forum

Video from a public forum held in Marshfield, Vermont on the evening of August 5th. This was the culmination of an 8-day national gathering organized by the Institute for Social Ecology and members of Mississippi-based Cooperation Jackson, titled Building Ecosocialism from Below. Speakers were Brian Tokar and Grace Gershuny from the ISE, Sister Imani Olugbala, Katie Coates and Maddie Coates from Co-op Jackson, and Mollie Wills of Rural Vermont and the Center for Grassroots Organizing. A brief Q&A follows the presenters’ comments.

Documented by Jerome Lipani of ad hoc films and ORCAMedia (Montpelier, VT public access channel).

