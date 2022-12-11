Confronting the False Promises and False Solutions of the Climate Change Conference Process

A Report Back on COP27 with Dorothy Guerrero, of Global Justice Now

COP27, the UN Conference of Parties 27th meeting, was held in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt from November 7th – 20th. This particular COP was initially designed to address climate mitigation and damage and loss sections of the Paris Agreement, ratified in 2015. Unfortunately, instead of adopting a comprehensive framework that would support the nations of the Global South already reeling from the accelerating manifestations of climate change, the US and its European allies, limited the negotiations to a push for IMF and WB loans and the underwriting of carbon markets to protect their advanced economies and positions within the present capitalist world system.

Join Dorothy Guerrero in conversation with Kali Akuno, as they discuss the outcomes of COP27 and where do the social movements and peoples of the world go from here to halt climate change.

Thursday, December 15, 2022

2 pm EST/1 pm CST/12 pm MST/11 am PST

Dorothy Guerrero is Head of Policy and Advocacy of Global Justice Now since January 2017. Originally from the Philippines, her background is from anti-dictatorship and anti-globalization social movements before campaigning against mega-projects in Asia, where many climate justice activism started in the region. She works on corporate power and accountability, climate justice, trade and investment, China, migration, and other related economic justice concerns. Before moving to the UK, she previously worked with the Transnational Institute (The Netherlands), African Women Unite Against Destructive Resource Extraction (WOMIN in South Africa), Focus on the Global South (an Asian regional organization with offices in Thailand, Philippines, India and Cambodia), Asienhaus (Germany) and the Institute for Popular Democracy in the Philippines.

Register to attend here.