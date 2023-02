To celebrate finally launching the second online issue of Harbinger: a Journal of Social Ecology, we are hosting a launch party this Thursday, February 9, at 8pm Eastern time. We’ll be joined by several of the authors to offer thoughts and take questions, and then we’ll have an open discussion on race, white supremacy, and colonialism focused on the different essays in the issue. All are welcome to attend — register here to join us!

You can read the issue here.