Announcing Our 2023 Summer Intensive!

We are excited to announce that this year’s summer intensive course will be hosted in Detroit, Michigan in partnership with the James and Grace Lee Boggs Center, from July 7 to 13. This year’s theme is All Power to the People!: Social Ecology and the Black Radical Tradition in Today’s Revolutionary Movements.

Participants—local as well as from across North America—will spend six days together studying and learning the core ideas of social ecology, popular movements for direct democracy and community power, and the practice and legacy of transformative community action in the City of Detroit. Four half-days will be spent on site tours around Detroit, while the remaining time will be spent in group talks, presentations, and discussions covering topics ranging from communal stewardship of land to the Rojava Revolution.

Participants must register in advance, as space is limited. Registration payments will be based on a sliding scale. Participants are welcome to arrange their own housing, but we will be organizing a mix of (paid) dorm housing on site and (free) solidarity housing elsewhere in Detroit. If you want us to arrange your housing, please make sure to select a housing ticket for each night you will be staying in Detroit.

More program details to come! We hope you can join us.