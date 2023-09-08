Ecology, Democracy, Utopia – Online course begins September 14!

Ecology, Democracy, Utopia: Introduction to Social Ecology

In Fall 2023, we are again offering our collectively taught social ecology overview course diving into our theory and practice. Over ten sessions, we will cover social ecology’s philosophy of nature; its critique of hierarchy; its analysis of race, patriarchy, capitalism, and the ecological crisis; its perspectives on direct democracy; and the radical mass movements required to bring such a utopian society into being.

Instructors: Dan Chodorkoff, Chaia Heller, Brian Tokar, Kali Akuno, Blair Taylor, Grace Gershuny, Mason Herson-Hord, Brooke Lehman, and Yvonne Yen Liu.

Begins September 14, and will run on Thursdays at 7pm Eastern time until November 16.

***

This course is also available as a self-directed flex course, for those who are not available these dates and times. Flex course participants will receive the syllabus, the readings, and our recorded video materials to work through on your own schedule. You can sign up for the flex version of Ecology, Democracy, Utopia here.