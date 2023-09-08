Sign up for fall courses!

In Fall 2023, we are offering four online courses. Self-directed versions of classes, college credit, and need-based scholarships available – reach out to us with any questions. Sign up for one today!

Legacies of Environmental Radicalism

August 29-October 31, Tuesdays at 7pm eastern time. Taught by Brian Tokar.

This brand-new course covers the breadth of radical environmental movements and systems of thought from the sixties to the present, such as social ecology, deep ecology, environmental justice, ecofeminism, ecosocialism, animal liberation and more. Ten-week course.

Ecology, Democracy, Utopia: Introduction to Social Ecology

September 14-November 16, Thursdays at 7pm eastern time. co-taught by Dan Chodorkoff, Chaia Heller, Brian Tokar, Kali Akuno, Blair Taylor, Grace Gershuny, Mason Herson-Hord, Brooke Lehman, and Yvonne Yen Liu.

This course is collectively taught by a number of different ISE instructors, overviewing the “greatest hits” of social ecology theory and practice. Sessions cover social ecology’s philosophy of nature; its critique of hierarchy; its analysis of race, patriarchy, capitalism, and the ecological crisis; its perspectives on direct democracy; and the radical mass movements required to bring such a utopian society into being. Ten-week course, also now available as a self-directed flex course.

Food and Climate Justice: Resistance and Liberation

October 23-December 11, Mondays at 2pm Eastern time. Co-taught by Grace Gershuny, Brian Tokar, and a variety of guest speakers from frontline climate justice struggles and food sovereignty initiatives from around the world.

This course covers struggles for land justice, community climate movements, and collective responses to the biodiversity crisis. Now expanded to eight weeks!

The Philosophy and Politics of Social Ecology

October 25-December 13, Wednesdays at 7pm Eastern time. Taught by Chaia Heller.

This course covers social ecology’s philosophical foundations, its ethics, and its politics. It is an excellent introduction to dialectical naturalism and directly democratic political theory, and is designed to be useful for both beginners and those who have already taken other ISE courses. Eight-week course, also now available as a self-directed flex course.