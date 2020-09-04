Rojava Today: Where Is the Movement Now?

Online panel discussion with international volunteers Viyan Qereçox, Argeş Tolhildan, and Kurdish author Dilar Dirik.

September 16, 10 am PT/1 pm ET/6 pm GMT

The Kurdish democratic revolution in Rojava captured international attention in the wake of the heroic defense of Kobane from ISIS. This multi-ethnic, feminist, grassroots experiment in direct democracy has been an inspiring beacon of hope throughout the world. Yet much has changed in the intervening years, including the U.S. military abandoning their Kurdish allies, the Assad regime consolidating power in the Syrian Civil War, and ongoing regional military intervention by Turkey and Russia. What has all of this meant for the revolution today?

This panel conversation will address this question, discussing the present and future of the movement with contributions from international volunteers Viyan Qereçox and Argeş , and Kurdish activist and author Dilar Dirik. Sponsored by the Institute for Social Ecology.

Speaker bios:

Viyan Qereçox is a former volunteer with Andrea Wolf Institute in Rojava and internationalist with the movement.

Dilar Dirik is a postdoctoral research fellow at the Refugee Studies Center at the University of Oxford. She is also a member of Cenî Kurdish Women’s Office for Peace. She is also the author of the forthcoming book “The Kurdish Women’s Movement: History, Theory, Practice” (PlutoPress).

Argeş Tolhildan is an Internationalist with the YPG currently based in Rojava

Register for the event here via Eventbrite, free/suggested donation.