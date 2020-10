Our friends at Environmental Monitoring Group have produced a fantastic new comic: “Noma and the Curse of the 3 Cs:” COVID, Capitalism, and Climate Change. Set in South Africa, the story looks at the interrelationship between poverty, exploitation, and environmental degradation from the perspective of a woman named Noma. It’s a great resource with lessons that are applicable everywhere. Also available in Afrikaans and isiXhosa – be sure to check it out here!