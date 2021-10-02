Join us for a 3-part lecture series examining a radical proposal to address the climate crisis, A People’s Green New Deal, by radical author, educator, and activist Max Ajl. The series will critically interrogate the capitalist-oriented Green New Deal currently being proposed by liberal and progressive forces throughout North America and Europe.

The Green New Deal is the most popular climate change proposal of our time. It was launched into popular consciousness by US Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez in 2018. As it currently stands, the primary ideas being advanced by the mainstream proponents of the Green New Deal are a mishmash of market-focused and technologically-oriented proposals that center the same capitalist relations that produced the climate crisis.

A People’s Green New Deal, written by Max Ajl and released in April 2021 by Pluto Press, challenges these false solutions to the climate crisis. It proposes a comprehensive eco-socialist solution to the climate crisis that builds on the historic advances of the Cochabamba accords, a catalyzing agent of the revitalized Indigenous and people’s movements from the Global South which represent the vast majority of humanity. These accords produced the grounding breaking “Declaration of the Rights of Mother Earth,” the world’s most representative and comprehensive set of proposals to address the climate crisis to date.

This lecture series offers a unique opportunity to dive into A People’s Green New Deal with the author Max Ajl. Each week we’ll meet via Zoom to discuss specific chapters according to the following schedule:

Session 1 – Friday, October 15th: Introduction, Chapters 1 & 2

Session 2 – Friday, October 22nd: Chapters 3, 4, 5

Session 3 – Friday, October 29th: Chapters 6, 7, Conclusion

Each session will be held at 11 am EST/10 am CST/9 am MST/8 am PST.

The event is free, but we greatly appreciate donations to support the ISE's work over the last 47 years: offering visionary solutions to the overlapping social and ecological crises we face.