ISE-logo-acorn-with-leaves

ISE’s 50th anniversary this August! Register now!

Authors:

n/a

Published:

The ISE is approaching its 50th anniversary this summer, and we invite you to come celebrate with us the weekend of August 23-25, at the historic North Calais Memorial Hall, right on the shores of beautiful Mirror Lake/Number 10 Pond in central Vermont.

ISE herb garden on Maple Hill in 2004.

We will share stories and ideas, connect with old friends, and honor 50 years of popular education for a free and ecological society. We are planning an event that will explore the impact of our work on a range of social movements beginning in the 1970s and continuing through today. Please plan on joining us for a weekend of workshops, reminiscing, and socializing!

More information and a video testimonial from Luis Guzman (with a request to submit your own!) are at social-ecology.org/event/50th-anniversary-celebration-and-reunion.

Register at givebutter.com/ISE50thAnniversary?gbtid=a06cb80423524ac2845c713fbcbeeceb. Housing information is at social-ecology.org/wp/accommodation-options-ises-50th-birthday/.

Institute for Social Ecology

social-ecology@mail.mayfirst.org

About

COURSES

Resources

Events

Take Action

Discord Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Non-discrimination Policy Site Credits