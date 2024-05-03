ISE’s 50th anniversary this August! Register now!

The ISE is approaching its 50th anniversary this summer, and we invite you to come celebrate with us the weekend of August 23-25, at the historic North Calais Memorial Hall, right on the shores of beautiful Mirror Lake/Number 10 Pond in central Vermont.

We will share stories and ideas, connect with old friends, and honor 50 years of popular education for a free and ecological society. We are planning an event that will explore the impact of our work on a range of social movements beginning in the 1970s and continuing through today. Please plan on joining us for a weekend of workshops, reminiscing, and socializing!

More information and a video testimonial from Luis Guzman (with a request to submit your own!) are at social-ecology.org/event/50th-anniversary-celebration-and-reunion.

Register at givebutter.com/ISE50thAnniversary?gbtid=a06cb80423524ac2845c713fbcbeeceb. Housing information is at social-ecology.org/wp/accommodation-options-ises-50th-birthday/.