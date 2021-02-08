New social ecology zine [third nature] now out!

[third nature] is a bimonthly zine created by the social ecology organization Live Oak Radical Ecology located in North Florida. This second issue, published in February 2021, features essays on food sovereignty, renewing communal life, DIY ecological stewardship and more, along with art and graphics bursting with bloomer energy. It aims to educate, provoke thought, stimulate conversation around the ecology movement and inspire everyday people to take action in the fight for an ecological society. Printed copies will be distributed around North Florida with native wildflower seed packs attached to encourage people to get involved in stewardship and proliferate the growth of native plants.

Live Oak Radical Ecology can be found on Instagram and Twitter at @liveoakradeco.”