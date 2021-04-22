2021 ISE Summer Intensive: From Social Distancing to Social Transformation (June 11-15)

Join us June 11-15 for our annual Social Ecology Intensive! Together, we will spend five days exploring social-ecological transformation in theory and practice, examining contemporary political issues through a transformative interdisciplinary perspective. Bringing together ISE faculty, activists, scholars, and participants from around the world, our Intensives combine classes, workshops, and rich discussions guided by the goal of creating a free, ecological, and truly democratic society. We hope you’ll join us for what is always an inspiring experience of radical education, political strategizing, comradely networking, and utopian visioning!

The program (under construction) will include classes by ISE faculty as well as guest speakers. Topics include The Philosophy & Politics of Social Ecology, Understanding & Overcoming Capitalism, Building Dual Power & Revolutionary Movements, Food & Climate Justice. We will have panels and guest lectures on Radical Politics in an Age of COVID (Bini Adamczek: Tomorrow’s Future, Zero COVID; Saladdin Ahmed – writer/professor; LA Tenants Union), Black and Indigenous Resistance (Black Socialists of America), Social Ecology and Health, Catherine Rottenberg (The Rise of Neoliberal Feminism, The Care Manifesto), and more!

Registration

To register, complete the form below or email us at social-ecology@mail.mayfirst.org. Everyone is welcome to participate, we ask for a suggested donation of $30 from those who can afford it – no one turned away for lack of funds.

We look forward to learning and changing the world together – please help us spread the word!

