Enrollment is now open for our popular online course Ecology Democracy Utopia: An Introduction to Social Ecology, which starts September 14 and meets weekly on Tuesdays from 1-2:30 pm through November 2.

The eight week class is taught by seven ISE faculty members who give an interdisciplinary overview of the main concepts of social ecology: its analysis of social domination and hierarchy, how to think about “nature” and ecological crisis, the role of capitalism and the state, what an emancipatory technology and agriculture might look like, the need for reconstructive political vision, and exploring political strategies for achieving it.

The seminar is available in credit and non-credit versions – there are no assignments or grades for non-credit seeking participants. The course is also available in a self-directed format, EDU Flex, that features the same materials minus the fixed time commitment and can be started at any time.

The cost of the full seminar is sliding scale $100-$300; the self-directed version costs $50. The credited version of the course via Castleton University costs $975 (earning 3 transfer credits). We try to make our programs affordable while also covering costs; payment plans and scholarships are available.

To enroll, complete the form on the course webpage or write us at social-ecology (at) mail.mayfirst.org.

Join our global community of activist-thinkers – we look forward to learning and changing the world together!