Posted on by ISE

Conspiracy Theory as a Substitute for Social Critique: Peter Staudenmaier, NOV 17 2 PM (EST)

Wednesday, November 17 at 2 pm EST

Conspiracy theories have exploded in recent years, targeting COVID, vaccines, 9/11, George Soros, the Frankfurt School, and more. Conspiracy thinking has also become more prominent in left and in ecological movements, often under the guise of alternative health, counterculture, and simplified critiques of US foreign policy.

Join us for a presentation by historian and ISE faculty member Peter Staudenmaier, who will explain why conspiracy theories offer false analyses of the social problems we face and illusory political solutions that frequently point in non-emancipatory directions.

Register for this Zoom seminar using the form below.

ISE Event Registration Form

To register for a course or request more info, please complete the form below. Please note registration is not complete until payment is confirmed.
  • Full name
  • Email address here please.
  • Email address here please.
  • Where will you be joining us from?
  • Name of the event you'd like to register for.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.