From the Paris Commune and the Bavarian Council Republic to the Cultural Revolution, revolutionary socialists have grappled with the problem of how, concretely, the exploited and oppressed should exercise power in a revolutionary society. This 10-week course on Marxism and direct democracy will put Marxist political thought into conversation with social ecology, to wrestle with the challenging problem of the political form the class struggle should take. Led by instructor Mason Herson-Hord, the course we will dive into 150 years of radical texts on revolution, political power, and democracy, with the aim of clarifying social struggles today.

The course begins December 14, meeting weekly on Tuesdays from 7:30-9 pm EST through February 22.

Sign up today via Eventbrite!