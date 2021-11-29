New report on North American municipalism

A superb new report from ISE associates Eleanor Finley and Aaron Vansintjan profiles many of the actions and organizations that are shaping the many varied currents of an emerging North American municipalist movement. They examine campaigns for economic democracy, municipal socialism, radical tenant organizing, mutual aid networks and the resurgence of Indigenous land defense, along with projects more explicitly linked to social ecology. A summary article can be found here, and the full report can be downloaded here.

argue that real democracy and communalism require deep reckoning with Eurocentric assumptions about land, citizenship, and participation. They also argue that, despite many difficulties and obstacles, radical municipalist experiments in the US and Canada have much to teach municipalists abroad. Highlighting the need to understand municipalism in the context of settler colonialism, imperialism, and white supremacy, the authorsmuch to teach municipalists abroad.

They describe the unique difficulties that municipalist organizers face in the North American context: