Establishing Right Relations: Real Solutions to the Climate Crisis and the 6th Extinction Event

On March 25, 2022, the Institute for Social Ecology hosted a discussion with Tom Goldtooth, Executive Director of the Indigenous Environmental Network (IEN) on how climate change and indigenous self-determination are inter-related. Tom Goldtooth has served as the executive director of the Indigenous Environmental Network since 1996. He has been recognized for his achievements over thirty-seven years as an activist for social change within the Indigenous, environmental and climate justice movements, including the 2015 Gandhi Award and the Sierra Club’s 2016 John Muir Award. He has brought the local issues of environmental, economic, energy, climate, water and food justice and the rights of Indigenous peoples to the national and international levels, and is a leader of the worldwide movement for Earth jurisprudence and the rights and territorial integrity of Mother Earth.

This event is part of the Institute for Social Ecology’s ongoing series on race, ecology and climate justice, hosted by Kali Akuno of Cooperation Jackson.