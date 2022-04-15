Position available: ISE Program Director

The Institute for Social Ecology is seeking a new Program Director to collaborate with our current staff and board. This position includes a combination of educational programming, organizational administration, promotion/outreach, and public relations. A primary responsibility is to support (and expand) our existing educational programming, including a roster of online courses, one-time events/panels/lectures, in-person (and online) summer intensive seminars, and in-person annual gatherings.

The position also entails developing exciting new programs that further develop social ecology, expand into new topic areas, and build relationships with instructors, organizations, and outlets that advance our mission of social-ecological education and transformation. The director is responsible for regularly promoting ISE events and handling media requests; must be familiar with (or learn) a variety of media platforms including Zoom, WordPress, social media, etc. Candidate should have a strong familiarity with the ideas of social ecology.

In addition to communication with the board, working groups, and staff, the program director provides a monthly report to the board which summarizes recent activities. This position entails approximately 24 hours of work a week at $25 an hour. Please send a CV or resume with cover letter discussing your past work experience and relationship to social ecology to hiring@social-ecology.org by May 15th.