Register Now: Food & Climate Justice class begins May 12th

Class will run from May 12-June 16, 2022, Thursdays from 1 – 3 PM US Eastern time.

Instructors: Grace Gershuny and Brian Tokar, featuring international guests



As the world faces intersecting crises of climate, health, and multiple social inequities, movements for climate and food justice are playing a central role toward developing a community-centered grassroots response. These movements share common themes, viewing the sources of these crises in institutions of hierarchy and domination, including capitalist structures of racism and colonialism. The extraction of resources and exploitation of marginalized populations for food and energy production, especially in the Global South, are major contributors to worldwide environmental and social degradation.

This course will offer a Social Ecology perspective on the background and potential of the climate and food justice movements to resist further damage from fossil fuels and agribusiness dominance, while building ecologically harmonious and equitable food and energy systems that can restore soil health, biodiversity, and climate stability.

More information and registration at https://social-ecology.org/wp/learn/online-courses/food-climate-justice-online-seminar/.